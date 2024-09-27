Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 410.2% in September

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 410.2% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $30.58 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 22.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42.

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.