ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 16.4 %
NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.
ZW Data Action Technologies’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 27th.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.