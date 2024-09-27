ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 16.4 %

NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

ZW Data Action Technologies’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 27th.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

