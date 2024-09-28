3M (NYSE:MMM) vs. InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Financial Review

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3M and InspireMD”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.61 billion 2.33 -$7.00 billion ($12.72) -10.79 InspireMD $6.57 million 10.44 -$19.92 million ($0.76) -3.62

InspireMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3M. 3M is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

3M has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 3M and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 3.08% 112.92% 10.52% InspireMD -388.67% -62.02% -52.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 3M and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 2 4 8 0 2.43 InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

3M currently has a consensus price target of $124.43, indicating a potential downside of 9.35%. InspireMD has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.64%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InspireMD is more favorable than 3M.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company's Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

