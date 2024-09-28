684739 B.C. Ltd. Buys 1,000 Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) insider 684739 B.C. Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,670.00.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE VCM opened at C$20.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.97. The stock has a market cap of C$500.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.63. Vecima Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

