AAR (NYSE:AIR) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. AAR has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AAR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AAR by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 84,459 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

