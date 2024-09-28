AAR (NYSE:AIR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60. AAR has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.55.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 197,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AAR by 902.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 51,928 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

