ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $18.17 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.5058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

