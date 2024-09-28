Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,725,000 after buying an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 75.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

