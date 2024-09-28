ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) PT Raised to $17.50

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ACR opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 100.49, a current ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Insider Transactions at ACRES Commercial Realty

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,283.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 107,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

