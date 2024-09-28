Acumen Capital Upgrades Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS) to “Strong-Buy”

Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.30 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.40 million.

Hammond Power Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

