Alain Murad Sells 17,000 Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Stock

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Murad sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$43,579.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27. Reitmans Limited has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$3.15.

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

