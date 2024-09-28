Alfabs Australia Ltd (ASX:AAL) Insider Mark Harrison Buys 150,000 Shares

Alfabs Australia Ltd (ASX:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Harrison bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,650.00 ($25,787.67).
Alfabs Australia Price Performance
Alfabs Australia Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alfabs Australia
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alfabs Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfabs Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.