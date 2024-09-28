Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.79) Per Share

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($1.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.51). The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 6.3 %

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.91. The stock has a market cap of $968.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $337,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 170.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.