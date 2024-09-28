Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 180,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Altamira Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 64,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,825. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

