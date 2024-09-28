AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.24% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

