Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 24,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Alterity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.41.
