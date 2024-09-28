Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 24,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Alterity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

