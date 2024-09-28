Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Short Interest Down 47.5% in September

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the August 31st total of 287,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alternus Clean Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alternus Clean Energy stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Alternus Clean Energy makes up 0.0% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bracebridge Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Alternus Clean Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alternus Clean Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alternus Clean Energy stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Alternus Clean Energy has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Clean Energy ( NASDAQ:ALCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

