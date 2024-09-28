Altrius Global Dividend ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:DIVD)

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DIVD opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

About Altrius Global Dividend ETF

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

