Altrius Global Dividend ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:DIVD)

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ DIVD opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $34.47.
About Altrius Global Dividend ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altrius Global Dividend ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.