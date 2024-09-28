Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $476.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $485.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.00.

NYSE:AMP opened at $468.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.98 and a 200-day moving average of $429.89. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $471.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

