Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $362.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.55.

Amgen stock opened at $322.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.94 and a 200-day moving average of $307.00. Amgen has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

