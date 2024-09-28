ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMSSY

ams-OSRAM Trading Up 3.5 %

AMSSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $881.58 million during the quarter.

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.