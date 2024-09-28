ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group upgraded ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
ams-OSRAM Trading Up 3.5 %
ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $881.58 million during the quarter.
About ams-OSRAM
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.
