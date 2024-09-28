ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ams-OSRAM Stock Up 3.5 %

AMSSY stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $881.58 million for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 25.60%.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.