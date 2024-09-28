Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.12.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.6 %

FM stock opened at C$18.95 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

