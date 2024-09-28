Analysts Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) PT at $43.86

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $262,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $4,954,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,678,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,358 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,157. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.56.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

