Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $38.60

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTEX opened at $33.09 on Monday. Open Text has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.