Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $33.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

