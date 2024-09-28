Analyzing Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) & Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Marcus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $23.77 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Marcus $684.87 million 0.71 $14.79 million $0.24 63.04

Marcus has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

81.6% of Marcus shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Marcus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Marcus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Marcus -3.11% -1.36% -0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Marcus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Marcus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marcus has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Marcus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Summary

Marcus beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.