Analyzing One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 153.3%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. One Liberty Properties pays out 132.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $9.66 million N/A N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties $90.65 million 6.46 $29.61 million $1.36 20.18

This table compares Generation Income Properties and One Liberty Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Generation Income Properties and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.00%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties 36.11% 10.58% 4.26%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Generation Income Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

