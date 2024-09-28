Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 700,000 Shares

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00.
2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$233,141.70.
Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance
CVE:APM opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.08. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
About Andean Precious Metals
