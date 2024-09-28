Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 700,000 Shares

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APMGet Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$233,141.70.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

CVE:APM opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.08. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$95.47 million during the quarter. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3801917 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Andean Precious Metals

