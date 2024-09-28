Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZF opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94. Andritz has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $71.40.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

