Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Issues Earnings Results

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $2.05 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
