Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ANEB opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -1.01. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.61.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
