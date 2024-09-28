ANGLE’s (AGL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.94) target price on the stock.
ANGLE Price Performance
Shares of AGL opened at GBX 8.21 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.68 and a beta of 0.22. ANGLE has a twelve month low of GBX 7.11 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.40 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.49.
ANGLE Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANGLE
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.