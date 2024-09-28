ANGLE’s (AGL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.94) target price on the stock.

Shares of AGL opened at GBX 8.21 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.68 and a beta of 0.22. ANGLE has a twelve month low of GBX 7.11 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.40 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.49.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

