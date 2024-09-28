Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys £25,572 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,131 ($28.54) per share, with a total value of £25,572 ($34,242.10).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,438 ($32.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,366.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630 ($21.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,813 ($37.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,206.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,291.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,310.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.12) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.51) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.17) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.83) to GBX 2,700 ($36.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($36.62) to GBX 2,590 ($34.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,715 ($36.36).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

