argenx’s (ARGX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $585.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.74.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $536.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of -94.72 and a beta of 0.62. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $554.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.43.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in argenx by 49.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after acquiring an additional 439,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in argenx by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,821,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

