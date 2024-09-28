Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 41.9% in September

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the August 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 150,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,534. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.