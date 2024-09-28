Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter.
Aytu BioPharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.50.
About Aytu BioPharma
