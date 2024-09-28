B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Cut to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.92.

BTO stock opened at C$4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.78. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.5559748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Michael Stephen Mcdonald sold 56,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total transaction of C$250,982.04. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,293 shares of company stock valued at $296,352. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

