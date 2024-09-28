Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,458,700 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 2,443,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44,587.0 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Shares of BMDPF remained flat at $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.