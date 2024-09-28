BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

BancFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.54. 69,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,396. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,142,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 10,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,089,162.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944,702 shares in the company, valued at $519,292,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,517. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

