Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 31st

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

