Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sep 28th, 2024

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.06-3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-4% yr/yr to ~$7.13-7.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.25 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.41-0.47 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.35.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

