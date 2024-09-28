Berenberg Bank Lowers Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target to GBX 200

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($3.41) to GBX 200 ($2.68) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.48) to GBX 250 ($3.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.21) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

LON ESNT opened at GBX 153.60 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 191.80 ($2.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £441.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

In related news, insider Scott Fawcett purchased 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880.18 ($19,925.25). 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

