Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $66.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHVN. William Blair raised shares of Biohaven to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.92.

Biohaven Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BHVN opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.30. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Biohaven by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Biohaven by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

