Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Raised to $85.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

BLKB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

BLKB stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 205.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 18.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 18,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,668.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $569,407.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,019.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 18,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,668.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,409 shares of company stock worth $4,483,193. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $720,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 388,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,589,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

