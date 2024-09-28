BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.0 %

BB stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

