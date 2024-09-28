BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys $240,549.76 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $240,549.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,727,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,072,860.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $892,781.29.
  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.
  • On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $231,855.23.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $607,219.48.
  • On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $583,125.85.
  • On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.
  • On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.60 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,928,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 423,468 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 356,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 284,634 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

