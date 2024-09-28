bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLEU remained flat at $10.99 during trading hours on Friday. bleuacacia has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of bleuacacia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLEU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

