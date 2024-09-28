Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 15th

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OBDE opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 54.40%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

In other Blue Owl Capital Co. III news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blue Owl Capital Co. III news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $172,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.