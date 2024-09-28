Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 15th

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE OBDE opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 54.40%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
