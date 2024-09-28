BMO Capital Markets Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $122.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.52. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% during the second quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

